Week two is in the books, and the Seahawks had an absolutely disheartening loss to the Tennessee Titans in overtime to open their home schedule in Seattle. This is the first home opener that Seattle has lost in over a decade. On a rainy but warm Sunday, the Hawks’ offense looked sloppy and out of sync early before picking themselves up at the end of the first half, only to fall apart again in the fourth quarter. After a game in Indianapolis where the team clicked right out of the gates, excitement was building for how they would perform at home in front of a crowd for the first time in two years, against a team that just surrendered 38 points to Arizona in week 1.

