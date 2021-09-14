Space of the Week: A Retro A-Frame Turns Into a Cozy, Modern Family Retreat
Paul and Kristy Benson, the husband-and-wife design team behind the Instagram account @bensondwelling, love the retro vibes of an A-frame, so they jumped at the chance to buy this getaway in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. The home's peak feature is the family lounge, where everyone congregates and kicks back for movie nights. (There's a hideaway projection screen mounted on one of the beams.) Here's how they transformed the space from top to bottom.www.realsimple.com
Comments / 0