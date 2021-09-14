Space of the Week: A Retro A-Frame Turns Into a Cozy, Modern Family Retreat

There’s something about all things retro that I simply cannot resist! I love products that evoke a deep sense of nostalgia within us and take us right back to the 80s. As innovative and futuristic gadgets are today, sometimes you just feel like escaping from all the modernism and immersing yourself in the simplicity of the past. To help you experience this, we’ve curated a collection of retro-inspired gadgets that promise to take you on a trip down memory lane, and they’re designed especially for your home! From a Nixie tube tabletop clock to a retro-inspired minimal radio – this collection of gadgets are the perfect little retro additions to your living space! Though these gadgets are wonderfully retro-esque, they have been imbibed with modern functionality. Their aesthetics may be from their past, but their utility is embedded in the future. Enjoy!

