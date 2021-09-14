CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackpink’s Rosé Makes Her Met Gala Debut In YSL [Photos].

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackpink’s Rosé Makes Her Met Gala Debut In YSL [Photos]. As a global brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, Blackpink’s Rosé made her debut at the prestigious Met Gala. Roseanne Park, aka Rosé, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, escorted by Anthony Vaccarello,...

