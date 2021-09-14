John Ondrasik pens new song critical of Joe Biden, US withdrawal from Afghanistan titled 'Blood On My Hands'
Singer-songwriter John Ondrasik of Five For Fighting has released a new song that’s highly critical of the United States’ withdrawal strategy from Afghanistan. The Grammy-nominated artist penned his new track "Blood On My Hands" shortly after learning of the suicide bombing in Kabul that left 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghan people dead. The suicide bomb attack was followed up by a firefight by Islamic State gunmen at the gate, where the night before there had been 5,000 Afghans and potentially some Americans seeking access to the airport to flee as the Taliban took the country as President Joe Biden stuck to the decision to withdraw troops after two decades.www.foxnews.com
