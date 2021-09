Rafa provides injury updates ahead of the Blues cup match tomorrow against QPR. [RBM]. “He’ll [Richarlison] be ready for the next game and hungry to score goals and help the team. I will say again – he has a different character and we have to try to manage him. I had a conversation with him in the past about what I was expecting from him and hopefully he can do it. At the moment I can see only goals coming from him,” says Rafa. [Guardian]

