Larry Elder isn't even waiting to call the California recall election a fraud

(CNN) — Larry Elder, the leading Republican candidate in Tuesday night's California gubernatorial recall election, is asking supporters to fill out an online form to report alleged fraud, noting that "statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor."

