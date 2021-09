Tennis fans are experiencing the decisive rounds of the US Open 2021 with trepidation. Novak Djokovic is ever closer to his appointment with history, having the greedy chance of creating a legendary Grand Slam. The number 1 in the world has won the first three Grand Slams of the season and is on the hunt for a historic result, which would lead him to become the second player in the Open Era after Rod Laver to win all the Majors in the same year.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO