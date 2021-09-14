CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

For Village Voltage Electrician Grace Kahn, Business Is Bright

By Margaret Grayson
 8 days ago
The last few years have been big for Grace Kahn. Last summer she posted an ad on Front Porch Forum for her freelance services as an electrician; now she's the owner of Village Voltage, a Williston-based company that employs a master electrician and an apprentice. She came out as a trans woman in 2018, and she says that embracing her true identity motivated her to start the business.

