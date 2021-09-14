Eastward Switch review – a wonderfully weird world that I just can’t escape

Hoa Review: Secrets of the Natural World (Switch). Every child experiences a moment in their childhood when they wonder what it would be like to live among the earth’s tiny inhabitants. Imagine being able to jump over petals and befriend bugs. It was a simpler time when everything seemed at peace. It is a common habit for me to find solace in fantasizing about what my life would look like if I were a fairy. As a child, I believed there was another world to the naked eye. Skrollcat Studios has created Hoa, which allows players to see that world in real-time. You can see, I couldn’t contain my sheer excitement and adoration for this game for long.

