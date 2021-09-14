Eastward Switch review – a wonderfully weird world that I just can’t escape
Eastward drags you headfirst into a magically meaningful adventure-RPG, dripping with rich lore, vibrant art, a brimming sense of atmosphere, and puzzle-fueled gameplay that will suck you in at every turn. From Chucklefish, the publisher of Stardew Valley and Risk of Rain, it was hard to expect anything less, and still, I have been left stunned and extremely impressed by the unique sense of character that oozes out of every element of the game.www.pockettactics.com
