Eastward Switch review – a wonderfully weird world that I just can’t escape

pockettactics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEastward drags you headfirst into a magically meaningful adventure-RPG, dripping with rich lore, vibrant art, a brimming sense of atmosphere, and puzzle-fueled gameplay that will suck you in at every turn. From Chucklefish, the publisher of Stardew Valley and Risk of Rain, it was hard to expect anything less, and still, I have been left stunned and extremely impressed by the unique sense of character that oozes out of every element of the game.

