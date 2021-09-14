St. Albans' Camp Hickory House Is a Vintage Gem

Sometime during the quarantine, I bought my dad's old car. It's a great ride, full of luxury features that cars a decade or so ago had. I love it and have been roving all across the state in it this last year. The only downside is that the car must have been the last model off the line not to be equipped with Bluetooth, and the A/V jack has been toast for years. For a guy who loves to drive and listen to music, this has been a bit of an issue.

