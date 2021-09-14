CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Rails in the Rockies set for Sept. 25-26

By Laura Trump
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll aboard. Here come the trains. Saturday and Sunday, September 25 and 26 the annual Rails in the Rockies Model Railroad Show will be in Estes Park. This event is provided by the Estes Valley Model Railroaders. The show will be at the Estes Park Event Center with ample free parking plus free shuttle to the Visitor Center and Bond Park provided by the Town of Estes Park. The cost of the show is $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free with a $20 maximum for families.

www.eptrail.com

