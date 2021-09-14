Devsisters is serving up a tasty Cookie Run: Kingdom Creator Challenge on Roblox, with a massive $50,000 prize
If you’re a creator who’s looking to try something new, you’re in luck, as Devsisters has announced the exciting Cookie Run: Kingdom Creator Challenge on Roblox. In this delicious union of two huge titles, you must get your creative juices flowing by going deep into the Cookie Run Universe to produce a unique gaming experience on the Roblox platform. With a massive $50,000 prize going to the winning build, the stakes are high – and very tasty.www.pockettactics.com
