MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Twins fan favorite will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this weekend. Justin Morneau, who won American League MVP with the team in 2006, will be inducted at a ceremony before Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Morneau spent 11 seasons with the Twins, hitting .278 with 221 home runs in his career with Minnesota, the fourth-most in team history. The team has a day of events planned to celebrate the four-time All-Star, starting with a sold-out breakfast featuring a Q&A and autographed items. The first 10,000 fans to enter Saturday’s game will receive a Morneau...

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO