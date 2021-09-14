Two Sweet Brothers Want Nothing More Than a New Home

Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. Missy had a home, but her owner moved and now she is missing Sunday morning cuddles and walks with a family. She is shy a first, so you will need to give her some time to warm-up. Sweetness is an understatement, because after of few minutes of getting to know her you will be bombarded with puppy kisses. Missy is only 1 year old, and is a Terrier/Pit mix with the softest coat ever.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO