Genesee County, MI

Two Sweet Brothers Want Nothing More Than a New Home

By Lisa Marie
 8 days ago
Each week we're showcasing one of the adorable animals looking for their "furever" home at the Humane Society of Genesee County with our Tuesday Tails. Today the 'boys' are in the house! Meet Irvin & Isaiah, a pair of 4 month old brothers. These cuties are the most beautiful blue/grey color you have ever seen. They are sociable and playful, and ready to find a new family to love. Although they can be adopted separately, they are brothers and would love to stay together as playmates. They loved hanging out in the Cars 108 studio today!

