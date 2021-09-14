Bucks’ Icon Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes a Part-Owner of Milwaukee’s MLB Franchise

Over the past several years, the Milwaukee Bucks have always factored in just how well a player might fit next to Giannis Antetokounmpo before they bring them in. Nikola Mirotic, Kyle Korver, and Bryn Forbes are three examples that immediately come to mind as moves the team has made over the past few seasons to complement the two-time MVP. What do they all have in common? On paper, they are all reputable shooters that can shoot the ball and let the Greek Freak go to work down low. That is precisely what the Bucks are hoping they can get out of Rodney Hood, who they also signed this past offseason.

