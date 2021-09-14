Bucks’ Icon Giannis Antetokounmpo Becomes a Part-Owner of Milwaukee’s MLB Franchise
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has revealed he is part of the ownership group of the city’s Major League Baseball franchise, the Milwaukee Brewers. Just weeks after helping the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1970, Antetokounmpo is investing in the city’s other major league sports franchise. It was a commercial decision that he described as a “dream come true” for a “kid from Sepolia” in Greece that was “born from immigrant parents”.www.ballerstatus.com
