Apple Walnut Chicken Salad

By The Gourmet RD.
Fox11online.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more delicious recipes from The Gourmet RD, click here. 3 cups chopped cooked chicken breast (from about 1 1/2-pounds raw) In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, Dijon, honey, salt and black pepper until combined. Taste and adjust the seasoning, if necessary. Fold in the cooked chicken,...

fox11online.com

