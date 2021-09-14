CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estes Park, CO

American Legion hosts end-of-summer community celebration

By Estes Chamber of Commerce
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Estes Chamber of Commerce invites the community of Estes Park to celebrate the end of a record-breaking summer with authentic Cajun gumbo prepared by Chamber Board Member Carl Robicheaux of Elkhorn Law. The American Legion is hosting this year’s event on September 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with more than gumbo — a jump house for kids, ticket auction prizes and a dunk tank for town officials and maybe a Chamber board member or two.

www.eptrail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Estes Park, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Estes Park, CO
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Auction#Cajun#Chamber Board#The American Legion
CNN

Covid vaccines are on the way for younger children. Here's why they're different

(CNN) — Vaccine maker Pfizer said Monday tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine works well in children ages 5 to 11. It's now discussing these findings with the US Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner who is also on the board of Pfizer who may not have direct knowledge but who certainly has the basis to make an informed guess, says kids 5 and older could be getting Covid-19 shots by the end of October.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy