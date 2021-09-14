American Legion hosts end-of-summer community celebration
The Estes Chamber of Commerce invites the community of Estes Park to celebrate the end of a record-breaking summer with authentic Cajun gumbo prepared by Chamber Board Member Carl Robicheaux of Elkhorn Law. The American Legion is hosting this year’s event on September 29, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with more than gumbo — a jump house for kids, ticket auction prizes and a dunk tank for town officials and maybe a Chamber board member or two.www.eptrail.com
