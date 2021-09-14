A Hinesburg Couple Builds a House on the Site Where One of Them Nearly Died in a Plane Crash

Kate Schubart's Spanish conversation class had just started meeting in person again, after more than a year on Zoom, when she started feeling cold symptoms on August 5. For a while, she attributed her sniffles, fatigue and slight fever to a summer cold. Schubart, who is 79, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 in February. She assumed that it was unlikely she had contracted the virus; she had kept a low profile over the previous several months, staying at home in Hinesburg with her husband, writer Bill Schubart. She wore a mask almost all the time in public, even this summer after state officials said it was safe for vaccinated people to stop doing so.

HINESBURG, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO