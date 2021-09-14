A Hinesburg Couple Builds a House on the Site Where One of Them Nearly Died in a Plane Crash
Some couples build their dream house on property inherited from family, on land with gorgeous views or in a place that has deep sentimental value. Phil and Debbie Gianelli chose the location of their retirement home in Hinesburg for all those reasons, and one other: It's the spot where, 42 years ago, Phil fell out of the sky at 97 miles per hour and nearly died in a plane crash, while Debbie watched from the ground in horror.www.sevendaysvt.com
Comments / 0