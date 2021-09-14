CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

By Daria Litvinova / Associated Press
ABQJournal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kremlin's party gets 324 of 450 seats in Russian parliament

Russia's ruling party will get 324 of the 450 seats in the next national parliament, election authorities announced Tuesday. The number is less than the pro-Kremlin party, United Russia won in the previous election but still an overwhelming majority. Retaining the party's dominance in the State Duma was widely seen as crucial for the Kremlin ahead of Russia's presidential election in 2024. President Vladimir Putin’s current term expires that year, and he is expected either to seek reelection or to choose another strategy to stay in power. A parliament the Kremlin can control could be key to both...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia opposition claims mass fraud after Putin party sweeps vote

Russia's opposition accused the authorities of mass voter fraud after election results Monday showed the ruling United Russia party winning a sweeping majority in parliament. But the party still claimed a two-thirds majority in the lower house State Duma, with United Russia's Andrei Turchak saying it was a "convincing and clean victory".
POLITICS
AFP

Navalny says fight for Russia 'long marathon'

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that a fight for a democratic Russia was a long game after the opposition accused authorities of voter fraud during parliamentary polls. Claims of widespread fraud in 2011 sparked huge protests led by Navalny, who was arrested last January and jailed on old fraud charges following a poisoning with the Novichok nerve agent he blamed on the Kremlin.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

Reported voting violations mar Russia's parliamentary ballot

From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.The vote so far has been marked by numerous reports of violations, including ballot-stuffing, inadequate security and pressure on election monitors.The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Russian#Kremlin#United Russia Party#Paralympians#Syrian#Ria Novosti#Ap
hngn.com

Putin Boasts Latest Russian Superweapon; Nuclear Torpedo Concerns the West

The Kremlin shakes the West as Putin touts his fear-inducing nuclear torpedo exposed by satellite intel recently. Recent events from the HMS Defender, with activity from NATO fleets in the Black Sea, Crimean waters, have prompted the Russian leader to broadcast new weaponry to the NATO alliance, especially the US. An image of a colossal torpedo armed with a nuclear warhead that the Russian forces possess is causing concern for western strategists.
POLITICS
AFP

Zelensky vows 'strong response' after attack on aide

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday promised a "strong response" after gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior aide, in what officials said was retaliation for a push to rein in oligarchs. Sergiy Shefir, a 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelensky, was reported to have escaped without serious injury. "Saying 'hello' to me by shooting out of the forest at my friend's car is weak," Zelensky said in a video statement from New York. "The response will be strong."
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
The Independent

Poland sending 500 more troops to protect Belarus border

Poland is sending 500 additional army troops and special vehicles to its border with Belarus to strengthen it against increasing migrant pressures which the government says is orchestrated by Belarus and Russia to destabilize the European Union “We are dealing with a well-organized action directed from Minsk and Moscow,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference Monday.“We will defend Poland's border with full determination,” and prevent migrants from crossing in, Morawiecki said after a meeting with Poland's interior minister and the head of the Border Guards.Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said 500 more troops and eight specialized vehicles...
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Grieving Harry Dunn Family Who Trump Tried to Ambush Settles Out of Court

The family of a dead British teenager who was killed when a U.S. spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 has agreed an out of out of court settlement. A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to The Daily Beast that there was a “resolution” in the civil case brought in the U.S. Dunn was struck by Anne Sacoolas, 44, who was living and working at the Royal Air Force base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy