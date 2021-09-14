The ‘big lie’ has reached its lazy phase
At both the 10,000- and 10-foot levels, there’s every reason to assume that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) will not be recalled from office in this week’s election. At the 10,000-foot level, California is a heavily Democratic state, one that preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump by a nearly 2-to-1 margin last year. As of this writing, more than half of the ballots that have been returned in the recall race come from Democrats.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0