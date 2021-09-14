The ‘big lie’ has reached its lazy phase

His defeat may only just have been established but Larry Elder was already claiming fraud in the California gubernatorial recall election before a single ballot had been counted. A website funded by Elder's campaign claimed the day before Tuesday's vote it had detected fraud in the "twisted results" -- underlining the new Republican orthodoxy that echoing Donald Trump's fantasies of stolen elections has currency even in the bluest corners of America. The right wing talk radio host was just the latest in a growing number of Republicans counting on winning Trump's endorsement by echoing the so-called "Big Lie" -- the former president's baseless allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election that he lost irrefutably to Joe Biden. Elder eventually appealed to his supporters to be "gracious in defeat" after the scale of his loss to Gavin Newsom became apparent, with two-thirds voting against unseating the Democratic incumbent.

