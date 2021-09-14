The Rose’s Woosung Shares Hard-Earned Wisdom in New Mindset Series

Woosung isn’t afraid of the unknown. The 28-year-old singer, songwriter, and frontman of K-pop band The Rose has learned that the joy of life blooms in serendipity. “If you know how everything is going to happen, there’s no point in living. It’s like using a cheat, if everything goes the way we want it to,” he tells Teen Vogue over a phone call from Seoul, South Korea. “I like the hope of life. You hope for things and you create a purpose, you keep going towards that, working hard. That’s the fun part, the moments where memories are created.”