Bayern chief Uli Hoeness claims Barcelona are "bankrupt" ahead of Champions League clash

Former Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has claimed that Barcelona are "bankrupt" ahead of their clash in the Champions League.

Bundesliga champions Bayern travel to the Nou Camp this evening to face Ronald Koeman's Barca in a huge group stage opener.

Both sides have terrific pedigree in the Champions League in recent years, sparking something of fierce rivalry whenever they face off.

Barcelona's participation in the Covid-hit 2019/20 competition ended with an 8-2 defeat to eventual champions Bayern.

The Catalonian's summer has been heavily impacted by their financial struggles which saw them offload the likes of Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Jean-Clair Todibo for a mere fraction of their value.

For many years Barcelona set the standard in Europe, dominating in La Liga titles while also winning several European titles, and bringing in players for upwards of £100million.

But now long-standing Allianz Arena board member Hoeness insists that if they were a German club they would have had to declare bankruptcy.

"Barcelona are no longer a model for us to follow, not in any way at all," he told Bayern 1.

"The fact is, Barcelona are bankrupt. In Germany, Barcelona would have to file for insolvency".

That's not to say that Bayern haven't struggled as a result of the pandemic though, admitting that the German giants have lost plenty of cash over the 18 months or so.

"Bayern was a model club in the world until the pandemic," he added. "Almost no one understood the great success without economic success. The pandemic has made this more difficult.

"Without an audience, we lost millions of euros a year. This led to our fixed deposit account, which used to be really big, melted away.

"It's still there - but if it goes on like this for a long time, it will be difficult at some point."

David Alaba sealed a move from Bayern to Real Madrid over the summer after his contract in Munich ran out.

But it appears that his initial dream was to join the Blaugrana, before Hoeness told him he should probably look elsewhere.

He went on: "David told me once: 'My dream is still to play for Barcelona'.

"So I asked him: 'Do you want to negotiate with the president or with the bankruptcy administrator?"

Ahead of their Group E curtain raiser on Tuesday, Hoeness was in no doubt at which way he saw the game going given the differences in their summer's.

"[Bayern] are favourites, because Barcelona cannot be in their best form after selling several of their key players on top of their economic problems," he said.