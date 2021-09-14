Deontay Wilder explains consequences for Tyson Fury if he pulls out of trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder will demand he is awarded the world heavyweight title if Tyson Fury pulls out of their trilogy fight next month.

Wilder will look to win back the WBC belt he lost to Fury in their rematch last year when they clash for a third time on October 9 in Las Vegas.

The fight was originally booked for July 24 but was postponed after Fury and several members of his training camp tested positive for Covid-19.

Wilder has not bought into Fury's reasoning for pulling out of the fight and accused him of lying about catching the virus.

And Wilder told 78SportsTV that if Fury pulls out of the fight again it's a win-win situation for him.

He said: "If he don't show up he's gonna have to suffer the consequences, the penalties that've been set forth. If he don't fight, then pay me what you're supposed to pay me. Then you have to give up that belt as well.

"So it's a win-win situation for me, it's a lose-lose situation for him. That's the great thing about it cause, the saying has always said that history repeats itself.

"We know his actions are always the same, he's done this many of times where he tries to get out of fights. He has had a door to escape from. But at this moment in time he has no more doors, no options.

"He has to put up or shut up, fight or retire. Either fight and give me my money or give up that belt. It's a win-win situation for me and with that being said I can sleep at night."

A trilogy between Fury and Wilder seemed unlikely to happen earlier this year when 'The Gypsy King' signed a contract to fight British rival Anthony Joshua in August.

But an arbitration judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a trilogy with Fury which scrapped the highly-anticipated unification bout.

Wilder thinks the lengths to which his team went in order to secure their shot at redemption shows the rematch between the two wasn't as easy as Fury suggests.

He continued: "We had go to court through arbitration just to get this fight. They always talk about how easy the fight was but they really know what the real was.

"If it was so easy, we wouldn't be going through this. I don't think any other fighter would have to go through this, but being that it's me and how dangerous I am they try to avoid me. Which is ok, it boosts my confidence even more.

"These guys avoid me so much, it's sickening for the sport. Everybody got Covid or all these guys juicing and cheating, it's just ridiculous."