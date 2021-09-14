CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder explains consequences for Tyson Fury if he pulls out of trilogy fight

By Harry Davies
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RY0fB_0bvdKWNe00

Deontay Wilder will demand he is awarded the world heavyweight title if Tyson Fury pulls out of their trilogy fight next month.

Wilder will look to win back the WBC belt he lost to Fury in their rematch last year when they clash for a third time on October 9 in Las Vegas.

The fight was originally booked for July 24 but was postponed after Fury and several members of his training camp tested positive for Covid-19.

Wilder has not bought into Fury's reasoning for pulling out of the fight and accused him of lying about catching the virus.

And Wilder told 78SportsTV that if Fury pulls out of the fight again it's a win-win situation for him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT8V0_0bvdKWNe00

He said: "If he don't show up he's gonna have to suffer the consequences, the penalties that've been set forth. If he don't fight, then pay me what you're supposed to pay me. Then you have to give up that belt as well.

"So it's a win-win situation for me, it's a lose-lose situation for him. That's the great thing about it cause, the saying has always said that history repeats itself.

"We know his actions are always the same, he's done this many of times where he tries to get out of fights. He has had a door to escape from. But at this moment in time he has no more doors, no options.

"He has to put up or shut up, fight or retire. Either fight and give me my money or give up that belt. It's a win-win situation for me and with that being said I can sleep at night."

Who wins in the trilogy between Fury and Wilder? Let us know in the comments below

A trilogy between Fury and Wilder seemed unlikely to happen earlier this year when 'The Gypsy King' signed a contract to fight British rival Anthony Joshua in August.

But an arbitration judge ruled that Wilder was entitled to a trilogy with Fury which scrapped the highly-anticipated unification bout.

Wilder thinks the lengths to which his team went in order to secure their shot at redemption shows the rematch between the two wasn't as easy as Fury suggests.

He continued: "We had go to court through arbitration just to get this fight. They always talk about how easy the fight was but they really know what the real was.

"If it was so easy, we wouldn't be going through this. I don't think any other fighter would have to go through this, but being that it's me and how dangerous I am they try to avoid me. Which is ok, it boosts my confidence even more.

"These guys avoid me so much, it's sickening for the sport. Everybody got Covid or all these guys juicing and cheating, it's just ridiculous."

Comments / 0

Related
thaboxingvoice.com

☎️ Tyson Fury Beat Up in Sparring😱Claims Deontay Wilder❗️Valdez Doesn’t Know What’s Phentermine😂

☎️ Tyson Fury Beat Up in Sparring😱Claims Deontay Wilder❗️Valdez Doesn’t Know What’s Phentermine😂. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code TBV at MANSCAPED.com. Join this channel to get access to perks:. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. One Free Month of Dazn On TBV. http://bit.ly/ThaBoxingVoicexDAZN. https://www.patreon.com/Thaboxingvoice. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder doubles down on Tyson Fury rematch cheat accusations

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder didn’t take anything back when addressing accusations made at Tyson Fury for their rematch. In the aftermath of their February 2020 fight, which Fury won at a canter, Wilder stated that “The Gypsy King” has cheated his way to victory. Firing his coach and...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Tyson Fury
Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury's Promoter: You Can't Change Deontay Wilder, He's Too Old

Frank Warren, the co-promoter of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is not expecting to see a "new version" of Deontay Wilder in the upcoming trilogy bout. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Fury will face Wilder for a third time on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first...
COMBAT SPORTS
Maxboxing

Words are cheap: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder throw shade on each other

Not surprisingly, neither Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are mincing words leading up to their third fight on October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. "I’m going to knock Deontay Wilder spark out, and it’s going to be even quicker than our last fight,” said Fury, who stopped Wilder in their second fight in February 2020 to capture the WBC title. “If he couldn’t beat me after three years out of the ring and ten stone weight loss, he’s never beating me. None of them will. They’re just hyped-up bums. All of them. Wilder, Joshua, Usyk. They’re all bums. "
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trilogy#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#British
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bad Left Hook

PBC on FOX releases first episode of Inside Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3

Looking ahead to their October 9th fight, where heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will once again square off with former titleholder Deontay Wilder, PBC on FOX releases its first installment of its preview series leading into the bout — Inside Fury vs Wilder III. You can catch the full opening episode in the video link above.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s new coach reveals fresh gameplan for Tyson Fury rematch

A new member of Deontay Wilder’s coaching team has publicly revealed his altered strategy for his rematch with Tyson Fury.The American heavyweight will fight Fury for a third time on October 9 in Las Vegas.Long-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) cutman and boxing trainer Don House has been added to Wilder’s coaching team ahead of the encounter as Wilder bids to fell the WBC heavyweight champion, to who he ceded his previously undefeated record.House has revealed a shift of gameplan for Wilder to try and hand Fury his first professional loss.“I’d rather get hit in the head than get hit in...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Bob Arum baffled by Deontay Wilder’s claim Tyson Fury lied about positive Covid test

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Bob Arum, has criticised Deontay Wilder after the American accused the heavyweight champion of lying about testing positive for Covid-19 to get out of their trilogy fight. Fury and Wilder face off for the third time in Las Vegas on 9 October but were originally scheduled to meet in July, only for the ‘Gypsy King’ to contract Covid two weeks before the bout. The Briton looked set to face Anthony Joshua after announcing that a date and location for the fight had been agreed, but was then ordered to face Wilder and complete their trilogy agreement. Wilder,...
COMBAT SPORTS
fightsports.tv

Tyson Fury Says He Has ‘Two To Three’ Fights Left In Him

The undefeated WBC heavyweight champion said he’s out of challenges. Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) said he’s steamrolled through all the top heavyweights, and there’s not much left to do in his career. “I’ve only got 2 or 3 fights left because there are no more challenges. They’ve all been smashed...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Deontay Wilder makes last-minute addition to his training team with legendary UFC cutman and boxing coach Don House joining his set up just weeks before his blockbuster trilogy fight against Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder has made a last-minute addition to his training set up ahead of next month's heavyweight trilogy showdown with Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber had already brought former heavyweight contender Malik Scott on board after axing Mark Breland - who he accused of spiking him and stopping his rematch with Fury prematurely - in the fallout to his first defeat as a professional.
UFC
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
87K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy