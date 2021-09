As the city of Charlotte rethinks the way it supports the arts, a grassroots organizer offers a simple point of view. Prioritize Charlotte artists and art created here. Manoj Kesavan formalized BOOM Charlotte just before the Democratic National Convention in 2012, creating festivals and programs of inclusion, diversity and collaboration among artists and communities. It helps artists work on a scale they cannot accomplish by themselves.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO