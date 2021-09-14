CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix announces Luther return with Idris Elba confirmed to star in new film

By
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

Netflix has finally announced that the hit BBC One crime drama Luther will be made into a feature length film, with Idris Elba reprising his role for the exciting new project.

Luther fans were delighted with the news, which has been rumoured for months, and the streaming giant took to Twitter to reveal details of the upcoming film.

Idris will return as DCI John Luther for the movie, which will see him investigate gruesome new murders, alongside two new co-stars.

Oscar-nominated British actress Cynthia Erivo, best known for her roles in The Outsider and Harriet, will be starring in the new Luther flick, as well as actor and director Andy Serkis.

Screenwriter Neil Cross has penned the feature film, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, Luther will tackle two new villains in the movie, played by newcomers Erivo and Serkis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAB1A_0bvdJJ7E00
Idris Elba is reprising his role as Luther for the Netflix movie ( Image: BBC/Des Willie)

While Planet of the Apes star Serkis will be depicting the main antagonist, Erivo will be playing a detective who is competing against Luther to bring the criminal mastermind down.

"Idris Elba will reprise his iconic role — joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis — in a new feature film,” the official Twitter account of Netflix UK wrote on Tuesday, sending fans wild.

"A Luther feature film? No way!" one wrote, as another added: “Can't wait for this!"

While other fans called for Ruth Wilson’s character Alice Morgan to return for the movie as well.

“But will there be a part for Ruth Wilson?” one asked, while one tweeted: “Yeah we need Alice back for it to be proper Luther.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qb3d5_0bvdJJ7E00
Cynthia Erivo will play a rival detective in the movie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H9yVP_0bvdJJ7E00
Andy Serkis will play the film's villain ( Image: Getty Images Europe)

Last year, Idris revealed some of the details about the upcoming film, as he discussed the possibility of Luther returning to TV screens.

"I’ve maintained I’d like to see it come to a film, and that is where I think we are heading towards. I'm looking forward to making that happen,” he shared.

“With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale."

Netflix have yet to announce a release date for the upcoming film, but back in February, Idris confirmed that work had already begun on the project.

During an interview with MistaJam on The All-New Capital Weekender, the 48-year-old actor revealed his plans for 2021, and said working on “Luther the movie” was top of his to-do list.

“Yeah I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that, it’s been a long time coming for a movie, for people that have loved the show,” he explained.

And in December, Neil Cross, who wrote Luther, confirmed there would be no plans for a sixth season of the critically-acclaimed crime drama series.

"There is not going to be a season six - definitively no season six," for a fear of "churning it out like sausages,” he quipped.

