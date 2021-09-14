Makthaverskan – “This Time”

Julie Doiron has had a hand in many music projects over the past decade — most notably, perhaps, her 2019 team-up with Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom pt. 2 — but she hasn’t released a proper solo album under her own name since 2012’s So Many Days. That’ll change this November when she puts out her new full-length I Thought Of You, which she’s introducing today with the rousing and twangy “You Gave Me The Key.” “This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Check it out below.

