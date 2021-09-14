CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makthaverskan – “This Time”

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe soaring Swedish dream-rockers Makthaverskan haven’t released an album since 2017’s III, though they briefly emerged a couple years ago with a pair of new tracks. But today they’re back in full force with news of a new album, För Allting, which they recorded with HOLY’s Hannes Ferm and which will be out on Nov. 11. Lead single “This Time” is the sort of finely-tuned slice of heaven that we’ve come to expect from the Gothenburg-based band, with an explosive chorus from Maja Milner: “It won’t matter/ This time, it’s too late/ This time, it won’t matter.” Listen below.

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Webbed Wing – “Make A Dime”

When you call your album What’s So Fucking Funny? and put a knife-wielding clown on the cover, you have my attention regardless of what the music sounds like. Ditto when the great Will Yip produces your record and signs you to his Memory Music label. So I went into the new Webbed Wing single predisposed to like it, but I assure you the music itself is worthy of such affection.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Grouper – “Ode to the blue”

It’s been a few years since Liz Harris released any of the spectral, expansive music that she records under her Grouper moniker. Next month, though, Harris will release Shade, a new album of Grouper songs recorded over the course of 15 years. Harris has already shared the early track “Unclean Mind,” which marked a return to the acoustic-guitar reveries of the older Grouper records. Today, Harris has followed that song with “Ode to the blue,” another song built around nothing more than Harris’ voice and an acoustic guitar.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Supine’s Feverish, Intense Debut Album No Altar For The Company Man

The city of Philadelphia has a long, proud history of dark, tangled, atmospheric hardcore. It’s the hometown of Ink & Dagger and Blacklisted and Soul Glo. Philly also has Drowse, who came out with the hard-as-fuck Dance In The Decay last year. I don’t know whether Philly’s Supine see themselves as being part of that whole lineage or not; the band seems to exist mostly within the screamo scene. But judging by their debut album No Altar For The Company Man, Supine have definitely earned a place at the table.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Lily Konigsberg – “Sweat Forever”

Last month, Palberta member Lily Konigsberg announced her first solo full-length, Lily We Need To Talk Now, with the effervescent “That’s The Way I Like It.” Today, she’s back with another new song from the album, “Sweat Forever,” a blissed-out and conflicted sunbeam of 12-string guitar and balmy production. “‘Sweat Forever’ was the first song successfully recorded for the album,” Konigsberg said in a statement. “It’s mostly about the bad part of going through a huge change in your life and the confusion surrounding that. But now I’m in the good part, so there’s something to celebrate. Sweat on brother!” Listen below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish#Run For Cover
Stereogum

Church Girls – “Basement”

The charged-up and melodic Philly indie band Church Girls announced their signing to the great UK record label Big Scary Monsters last month with the released of their single “Separated.” This week they’re back with another new song and details on their new album. The LP is called Still Blooms,...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Demersal’s Majestically Brutal Screamo EP Death Routines

Right now, there’s so much good screamo coming out that it’s hard to keep all these bands straight, but I’m here to tell you that you should make some room for the Danish band Demersal. Demersal has been around for a few years now; they released an EP in 2017 and a full-length last year. A few months ago, Demersal and fellow Danish screamo band Regarding Ambiguity dropped a split that really impressed us. Today, Demersal have followed that with a new EP called Death Routines, and it kicks serious amounts of ass.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Snarls – “Fixed Gear”

Columbus indie-pop Band To Watch Snarls are following up their 2020 debut Burst with What About Flowers?, a new EP recorded in Seattle and produced by former Death Cab For Cutie guitarist Chris Walla. “We had time to stew on this new aura our band has for this release. We have entirely new musical influences, and working with Chris Walla — that’s when it hit me that we’re in a band,” singer Chlo White says.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Private Hell – “M.M.M.”

Last year, the Richmond band Ghouli came out with Nothing, a great EP of raw, spooky hardcore punk. Ghouli guitarist Mikey Kent is the host of Toxic Schlock, a great horror-movie podcast that’s on a bit of a hiatus now; I was on there earlier this year, talking about Scream. And now Kent also has another band called Private Hell; they just came out with their first song today.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Tonstartssbandht – “What Has Happened”

Tonstartssbandht, the psych-rock duo of brothers Edwin and Andy White, have announced the new album Petunia. Their 18th(!) LP, Petunia was written and recorded in their home studio in Orlando in 2020 and features outside mixing for the first time. Today, they’re sharing lead single “What Has Happened,” which comes with a music video featuring a tour of Orlando’s waterfront parks.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Amygdala & Listless’ Great New Split LP

I have been waiting for this shit. From where I’m sitting, the San Antonio band Amygdala is one of the greatest punk bands in the world right now. Amygdala’s sound draws on screamo, crust, sludge metal, and a whole lot of other stuff, and it uses all those ingredients to make the most epically angry noise I’ve heard in a long time. Two years ago, Amygdala released Our Voices Will Soar Forever, and it was my favorite hardcore album of 2019. Today, Amygdala are back, and they’ve brought friends.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Nothing – “La La Means I Love You” (The Delfonics Cover)

Next month, Nothing are releasing The Great Dismal B-Sides, which is exactly what it sounds like: a collection of tracks recorded during the sessions for the Philadelphia heavy-music-to-shoegaze band’s 2020 album The Great Dismal. Last month, they shared the new song “Amber Gambler.” Today, they’re sharing another track, a cover of the Delfonics’ 1968 soul classic “La-La (Means I Love You).” Frontman Domenic Palermo says:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Eels – “Good Night On Earth”

Around this time last year, Eels released a new album, Earth To Dora, which the band has not been able to tour behind just yet. A couple months ago, they announced that they would be embarking on a tour in spring 2022, kicking off in Europe in March before heading to the States in May. And it looks like they’ll have yet another album in tow. Today, the Mark Oliver Everett-led project has announced another full-length, called Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out at the end of January. Listen to lead single “Good Night On Earth” below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Weakened Friends – “Quitter”

The Portland, Maine indie rockers Weakened Friends released their kickass debut album Common Blah in 2018, and they followed that album a year later with the one-off single “What You Like” and with a cover of Taylor Swift’s “The Lucky Ones.” We haven’t heard anything from Weakened Friends since 2019, but now they’ve announced that they’re coming back with a sophomore LP called Quitter this fall, and they’ve just dropped the surging, fired-up title track.
PORTLAND, ME
Stereogum

Lone – “Realise”

Next month, Matt Cutler, the UK producer who goes by the name Lone, will release Always Inside Your Head, his first new album in five years. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Hidden By Horizons” and “Mouth Of God,” and both of them are bangers. Now, Cutler has also shared the hazy, twinkly new track “Realise.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Julie Doiron – “You Gave Me The Key”

Julie Doiron has had a hand in many music projects over the past decade — most notably, perhaps, her 2019 team-up with Mount Eerie, Lost Wisdom pt. 2 — but she hasn’t released a proper solo album under her own name since 2012’s So Many Days. That’ll change this November when she puts out her new full-length I Thought Of You, which she’s introducing today with the rousing and twangy “You Gave Me The Key.” “This is a song about a new beginning,” Doiron said in a statement. “It’s the first one we recorded in the studio for this new album. It makes me really happy and I can’t wait for you to hear it!” Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Full Of Hell – “Eroding Shell”

Full of Hell are returning next Friday with their new album Garden Of Burning Apparitions, the follow-up to 2019’s Weeping Choir. The grindcore band have already shared two tracks from the record, “Industrial Messiah Complex” and “Reeking Tunnels.” And today, they’re sharing a third, a 52-second blast of pulverizing death metal called “Eroding Shell.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Annie Blackman – “Glass House”

Annie Blackman has been releasing singles all year, most recently the very good “Glitch” last month. Today, she’s back with another one, “Glass House,” a strummy and melodic soarer with some cutting lines: “But who’s to say that I got fucked/ A game’s a game and luck is luck/ I’m not a loser/ I’m a winner in a rut.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Aeon Station – “Queens”

It’s been 18 years since New Jersey indie rockers the Wrens released their dejectedly soaring late-career masterpiece The Meadowlands, and for most of that time, they’ve been talking about following it up with one last LP. Wrens mouthpiece Charles Bissell’s endless tinkering and false promises on that front have turned the album into a Chinese Democracy situation, yet no matter how rightfully skeptical any of us may be, that new Wrens album remains a holy grail for fans.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Soul Blind’s New Third Chain EP

A few weeks ago, the Hudson Valley band Soul Blind introduced their new EP Third Chain with its zoned-out title track, which channeled some serious ’90s grunge energy. There’s more where that came from on the other two tracks of the EP, “Misplaced” and “Phantom Pool,” both of which are out now. Expect disaffected vocals and monster riffs, buried in an appropriate amount of muck.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. It’s the last official Friday of...
MUSIC

