Don’t think of this as a downer start to a column, but rather a celebration. Because I want to bid a fond farewell to Big Daddy Graham and Jonathan Valania. Graham, the longtime Philadelphia radio voice and stand-up comedian, passed last week in-between deadlines, and his latter-day story – told to me for the cover of Philadelphia Weekly (philadelphiaweekly.com/big-daddy-battles-back) – was as heartwarming as it was heartbreaking.