Grades, analysis from 49ers nail-biting win Week 1 over Lions

By Akshaj Dwivedula
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers put away the Lions 41-33 Week 1 in a game that was simultaneously a blowout and a nail-biter. Niner Noise grades the winning performance. The San Francisco 49ers first looked like a team trying to get in sync during their 2021 regular-season opener against the Detroit Lions, which happens when the defense has to stop a fourth-down attempt only to get back onto the field immediately following a fumbled snap.

49ers engineer collective effort in hard-fought Week 1 win vs. Lions

The 49ers used both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in an impressive offensive performance for the Week 1 win over the Lions despite late scares. Whatever the context might have been, the San Francisco 49ers needed to win their Week 1 regular-season road opener against the Detroit Lions in scary fashion.
49ers build 28-point lead, hold on for 41-33 win over Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Bosa was ready to kick back and relax while the San Francisco 49ers coasted to a season-opening victory. The Detroit Lions made Bosa get back to work. Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help San Francisco score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, and the Niners barely held on for a 41-33 win over Detroit on Sunday.
Lions grades: TE T.J. Hockenson shines, defense stumbles in 41-33 Week 1 loss to 49ers

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions lost 41-33 to the San Francisco 49ers in their season opener from Ford Field. See below for MLive’s grades from the team’s Week 1 loss:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff deserves credit for making plays in a tight spot to end the game, but don’t get lost in those final minutes. This performance was mostly a dud, albeit one with some bright spots. Goff might have thrown it downfield less than expected coming in, and that’s saying something. He completed 38 of 57 passes for 338 yards with three touchdowns and an interception that San Francisco returned for a touchdown. The in-game broadcast reported that Goff had only two throws travel more than 15 yards downfield through his first 43 attempts. NFL Next Gen Stats had him with 6.4 intended air yards per attempt in Week 1, the eighth-lowest mark. His passing chart paints a clear picture of Detroit’s attack, which saw T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams targeted a combined 30 times. Goff consistently missed throws to the right sideline, with his worst decision of the day coming on the Pick 6 over the middle. His longest completion of the day was a 43-yard touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift, which was caught behind the line of scrimmage. It’s hard to overcome mistakes by chipping down the fairway without taking any shots. On the bright side, the Goff-Hockenson connection appears to be the real deal. Grade: D+
49ers fear Verrett tore ACL in win over Lions

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he fears cornerback Jason Verrett suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. "It's crushing," said Shanahan. Verrett has dealt with injuries throughout his career, finishing five of his seven previous seasons...
Healthy 49ers start strong with 41-33 win over lowly Lions

DETROIT — (AP) — Dre Greenlaw returned an interception for a touchdown to help the San Francisco 49ers score 17 points over two-plus minutes late in the first half, and they barely held on for a 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. San Francisco led 38-10 early in...
49ers vs. Lions: 5 Niners who impressed most in Week 1 win

While the 49ers enjoyed plenty of standouts in their win over the Lions in Week 1, these five players surely stood out the most. It wasn’t easy, especially if you focus solely on the latter stages of the fourth quarter. But the San Francisco 49ers at least have to feel relieved they pulled off a 41-33 road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 to open up their regular-season campaign.
Five stats that defined the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Lions

Detroit Lions, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Brunskill, Mike McGlinchey, Raheem Mostert, Arik Armstead, Philadelphia Eagles, 1994 San Francisco 49ers season, Laken Tomlinson. The 49ers started the season by handling their business, holding off a late surge from the Detroit Lions to finish week one with a win. I'm going...
