More than 80% say they'd change their behavior to fight climate change, but U.S. conservatives lag
By Catherine Clifford, @in/catclifford/, @CatClifford
CNBC
8 days ago
A new report from Pew Research Center shows 80% of people are willing to make changes to how they work and live to reduce the effects of global climate change. The data comes from a survey of 18,850 people in advanced economies. In the U.S., the difference in willingness to...
President Biden, already staggering from failures at home, faces a severe credibility test internationally as he gives his maiden speech before the United Nations General Assembly. Whether it’s a drone strike that killed innocent civilians in Afghanistan, a submarine deal that the French are upset at being cut out of,...
President Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to "double" US contributions towards a goal of mobilizing $100 billion for countries hardest-hit by global warming, a move hailed as a rare piece of good news in the climate crisis.
Experts said the announcement would take the American contribution to the commitment, made by developed countries ahead of the 2015 Paris agreement, to approximately $11.4 billion annually.
"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.
The announcement comes weeks before the next major UN climate conference, COP26 in Glasgow. The summit is seen as critical to keeping alive the goal of limiting long term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
Greenhouse gas emissions are likely to rise by 16% over the next decade, the United Nations' climate change office said in an ominous report that has enraged activists worldwide. To prevent a climate catastrophe, the world needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around 50% by 2030, which scientists say...
The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday.Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a doubling of financial aid to poorer nations so they could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland in less than six weeks, experts said. Running...
US presidents rarely look to make waves with speeches to the annual United Nations General Assembly, but President Joe Biden’s nearly 40-minute talk Tuesday actually challenged global leaders … to stay awake. The world, Biden lectured, needs to “act together.” This is a “decisive decade.” We must work to prevent...
"Sadly, the U.S. is one of the worst in the issue being partisan in nature, but we need to change that," Bill Gates said in an interview that aired Tuesday during Climate Week NYC. The billionaire co-founder of Microsoft is also the founder of the climate innovation and investment company...
President Joe Biden spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21. A new goal to double funds by 2024 was announced in an effort to help developing nations struggling against climate change, according to U.S. News and World Report. Biden called upon Congress in order to raise funds...
Those opposing a fast transition to renewable energy and other aggressive action to fight catastrophic climate change often argue that the economic costs would be too great. Now, with the proliferation of extreme hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, and other disasters linked to a changing climate, it has grown more apparent that the status quo also carries a cost – defined as the “social cost” of carbon. But recent research indicates existing economic models may have low-balled those potential social costs by trillions of dollars.
Pressure keeps building on increasingly anxious world leaders to ratchet up efforts to fight climate change. There's more of it coming this week in one of the highest-profile forums of all — the United Nations.For the second time in four days, this time out of U.N. headquarters in New York, leaders will hear pleas to make deeper cuts of emissions of heat-trapping gases and give poorer countries more money to develop cleaner energy and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change.“I'm not desperate, but I'm tremendously worried,” United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in a weekend...
A new guidebook for urban planners, policymakers and citizens looks at how to make city neighbourhoods cleaner and greener. These six neighbourhoods could set an example in how they're tackling climate change and taking action. They include a renovated railway station in Japan and rooftop gardens in Italy. Tackling climate...
ARVADA, Colorado (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to advance his domestic spending plans Tuesday by touring a renewable energy lab in Colorado to highlight how his clean-energy proposals would help combat climate change and create good-paying jobs along the way. The trip to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons...
Before COVID-19, it was a large number of Democrats and a tiny number of Republicans who distrusted vaccines, believing something like that they caused autism, or that FDA was in cahoots with Big Pharma, or some weird supplement was just as good as medicine.(1) While on surveys they all claimed...
Time is ticking. Let’s hope we’re making changes soon enough. Happening in the World: Protests in Britain along numerous M25 motorway junctions resulted in numerous arrests this morning. The protestors, from the group Insulate Britain, are speaking out against climate change, threatening to continue blocking the motorway until the government makes a commitment towards combatting climate issues (BBC).
BARCELONA — On Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled a bold new blueprint showing how solar energy, which currently provides 2.3 percent of electricity in the U.S., could be ramped up to kick in 45 percent of electrical needs by 2050. In Europe, however, the announcement — while lauded as a...
When President Joe Biden mounts the iconic green marble rostrum inside the hall of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, he will face an audience skeptical he really is as different from his predecessor as he likes to claim. For world leaders who were alternately addled and amused by former President Donald Trump — who once encountered mocking laughter […]
Comments / 5