Cell phone straps are handy pieces of jewelry that you can use for your smartphone, there are many different styles and you can find them here on phone charms for iphone. cell phone straps, function cell phone straps serve two purposes: The first is a way to hang the phone and case together for convenience when you don’t have an open surface to put it. The second is to have your phone on you in case you are out somewhere where you need to contact someone and you don’t have a phone in your pocket. The strap provides a secure way to keep the phone close to your body at all times and it won’t fall off when you are texting.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO