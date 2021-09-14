CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

Child Tax Credit: Look for next payment in accounts on Wednesday

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWCfA_0bvdIa2600

The third Child Tax Credit payment will be showing up in the bank accounts of millions of American families this week.

The payment is set to be sent by direct deposit on Wednesday, with paper checks sent on that day as well.

Those eligible for the expanded 2021 child tax credit will see between $250 and $300 a month for each child in the household.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, some 39 million families will be getting a check from the tax credit that was increased under the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law in March.

Here is what you need to know about the tax credit:

Who gets the payments?

Who is eligible for the child tax credit? You can find out if you are eligible by going to this website and answering a few questions.

Generally, for the 2021 tax year, a taxpayer filing as single will be eligible for the full credit if their adjusted gross income (AGI) is at or below $75,000. For a married couple filing jointly, the income level is at or below $150,000. If you file as a head of household, the income limit is $112,000.

How much will the checks be?

Most parents will get $300 a month for every child in the household who is younger than age 6. For parents of children ages 6 to 17, look for around $250 a month.

The payments will begin to phase out for singles earning more than $75,000 and married couples earning more than $150,000. The credit is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 over the income thresholds.

How will you get the payments?

Half of the child tax credit (six checks of $250 or $300 each) will be sent in monthly installments through December.

You will get the rest of the credit next year when you file your income tax return.

The payments will be sent by direct deposit if the IRS has your bank information on file, or by a paper check if they do not.

If you want a lump-sum payment to be used on your income tax return next year, you can use this tool to opt out of the monthly payments.

You can also go to the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to view how your check will arrive, in addition to adding or updating direct deposit information.

If you want to opt out of the advance payments, how do you do it?

If you want to stop the advance payments and use the entire credit on your 2021 tax return, you can go to the IRS’ online portal three days before the first Thursday of the next month and opt out.

If you are married and filing jointly, both spouses must opt out of the payments.

What dates will the checks be coming on?

The monthly payments will come on the 15th of every month through December.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Filing#Adjusted Gross Income#American#Cox Media Group
GOBankingRates

How To Read a Pay Stub

It's essential to verify that each of your pay stubs contains your correct name, tax deductions, Social Security number, vacation balance and pay rate. In addition, you should make sure your benefits...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Missing Your September Child Tax Credit Payment? You Aren't Alone, According to the IRS

Missing your September Child Tax Credit payment? Don't panic. The IRS has confirmed that an issue is causing late payments for some people. Here's what we know so far. The IRS has been sending out the monthly Child Tax Credit payments for the last several months, and the process has, for the most part, been pretty smooth. Each month, the federal agency sends out millions of Child Tax Credit payments, and while there have been glitches and a handful of other issues, they're minor compared to the problems that arose while issuing the stimulus payments earlier this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Lexington Herald-Leader

Missing September’s child tax credit payment? IRS investigates why some didn’t get it

The Internal Revenue Service is investigating why some parents are missing their September child tax credit payments. The third round of monthly payments of up to $300 per child were sent out Wednesday to eligible families either through direct deposit or paper checks sent in the mail. But the IRS said Friday that it’s aware of some cases in which parents who received payments in July and August have not yet received their September payments.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: 1 Million More Children Could Be in Line for Child Tax Credit if This Change Goes Through

Lawmakers are pushing to make the credit applicable to more children. So far, three monthly installment payments of the expanded Child Tax Credit have hit Americans' bank accounts. Those monthly payments are set to arrive for the rest of the year and represent half of the boosted credit, with the remaining half to be paid in 2022 with tax refunds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Some low-income families may not be receiving child tax credit money

The third installment of the advance child tax credit hit the bank accounts of most American households with children this week. That’s monthly cash deposits of up to $300 per child that the government started paying in July. Those payments are currently set to expire in December. But a new national survey suggests that some low-income families may not be receiving this money.
PERSONAL FINANCE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy