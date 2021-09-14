Kroger and Instacart promise grocery deliveries in as little as 30 minutes
Kroger is betting big on internet grocery delivery services, and it's tapping Instacart for help. The two have launched a Kroger Delivery Now service they claim offers a no-compromise approach. You can have a full selection of groceries and other essentials delivered from Kroger's various chains (including Ralphs and Fred Meyer) in as little as 30 minutes — the first time that kind of speed has been available nationwide, Instacart claimed.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0