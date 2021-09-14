CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Kroger and Instacart promise grocery deliveries in as little as 30 minutes

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 8 days ago

Kroger is betting big on internet grocery delivery services, and it's tapping Instacart for help. The two have launched a Kroger Delivery Now service they claim offers a no-compromise approach. You can have a full selection of groceries and other essentials delivered from Kroger's various chains (including Ralphs and Fred Meyer) in as little as 30 minutes — the first time that kind of speed has been available nationwide, Instacart claimed.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 24 Items

We all fondly remember the iconic and popular foods from Costco's past like the Cinnamon Rolls and Italian Garlic Loaves from the bakery or the Combo Pizza and Polish Dogs from the food court. The items on this list are gone but not forgotten, and it's unfortunately about to grow.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Is Running Out of This COVID Essential

Shopping during the pandemic has presented its fair share of challenges, even at generally reliable retailers like Walmart. The company experienced shortages for essential items such as toilet paper and bottled water in early 2020, and then again in November, as case numbers spiked once more. And now, as the Delta variant causes yet another surge of infections, shoppers in various areas have reported limited supplies for certain must-haves. In Pittsburgh, canned food was recently wiped out at one Walmart Supercenter, while toilet paper and cleaning supplies have been scarce at a Walmart in Casper, Wyoming. There's one specific Walmart shortage, however, that's a lot more widespread. Read on to find out what major COVID essential this big-box retailer is running out of across the board.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Turnto10.com

Start shopping now: Experts say supply chain issues could cause holiday shortages

(WKRC/WBMA) — There are fewer than 100 shopping days until Christmas. While some may loathe that reminder, there's reason to take heed. Global supply chain disruptions are expected to make delivery times longer. Companies are still trying to recover from the beginning of the pandemic. While countries have reopened, so...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Kroger Delivery Now#Ralphs#Instacart Express
104.5 KDAT

Popular Grocery Store Items That Are Getting Harder to Find

The ongoing pandemic and the economic issues that have come with it continue to disrupt our lives on a daily basis. The one thing you constantly hear about lately is the 'supply chain'. A lack of employees at plants, trucking companies, and grocery stores is putting the American consumer in a real pinch. It is also creating a shortage of certain items when you go shopping at your local grocery store. Here are five more items that are either getting harder to find, or are just not in most stores right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
freightwaves.com

15-minute grocery delivery firm Jokr launches in 3 more NYC boroughs

Jokr, the 15-minute grocery delivery firm that launched in June in three New York City boroughs, is expanding to three additional locations. The company on Tuesday announced it will begin servicing the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, and the financial district. Jokr previously served only Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens residents. The firm is adding new hub locations in the added boroughs, expanding its total addressable market opportunity by 80% in the region.
Engadget

DoorDash expands alcohol deliveries to 20 states and DC

The next time you have friends over and you happen to run out of one guest's favorite tipple, you'll have another way to order another bottle quickly — as long as you live in a place where DoorDash supports alcohol delivery. You can now use the app to to your doorstep in 20 states, the District of Columbia, Canada and Australia. The company says more than 100 million people now have access to booze delivery through the app.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

29 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart

Over 59 years, Walmart Inc. has gone from one humble discount store in Bentonville, Arkansas, to a $555-billion-a-year retail behemoth. By comparison, the world’s largest retailer beats mighty Amazon Inc. in annual global retail sales by more than $200 billion. Walmart’s strategy has always been an aggressive pursuit of low prices. And today, its massive […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
Consumer Reports.org

Bagged Kale Recalled at Kroger and Other Grocery Stores

Kroger said Thursday it is recalling its “Kroger Kale” brand of bagged kale, produced by Baker Farms, because the greens could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. The kale was sold in 1-pound bags at Kroger stores in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn and Huntsville, Alabama; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; central and northwest Ohio; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; and northwestern Virginia.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
EatThis

Costco is Already Selling This Insanely Popular Holiday Treat

No matter where you get your groceries you probably remember when hot chocolate bombs completely exploded in popularity during the 2020's Holiday season. Lots of stores had them on shelves, but they were snatched up quickly. After debuting them in early October last year, Costco is taking precautions this year to make sure hot chocolate bombs are stocked for all members who want them by putting them out extra early.
SHOPPING
northernvirginiamag.com

An Upscale Market Promising Grocery Delivery In Under an Hour Is Coming to NoVA

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught retailers anything, it’s that there is big business in delivery. Now, a Chicago-based chain of delivery-focused neighborhood markets, Foxtrot, is planning to open its first Virginia location this year in Old Town Alexandria, bringing its “signature” 30-minute delivery window and five-minute pickup services. Foxtrot, which...
Milwaukee Business Journal

Pick 'n Save operator Kroger changes its mask policy

Kroger Co. has changed its mask policy for employees, taking a step back to the policy it used several months ago. Cincinnati-based Kroger (NYSE: KR), the nation’s largest operator of traditional supermarkets including Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores in the Milwaukee area, updated its mask policy across the company last week to require all employees and contractors to wear masks while in Kroger’s stores, offices and other facilities. The policy applies to all employees, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy