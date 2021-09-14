CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Child Tax Credit payment dates September 2021: When do payments come this month?

By Anthony Russo
The US Sun
The US Sun
 8 days ago
THE IRS is set to send the third tranche of child tax credit payments to millions of Americans this week.

The child tax credit benefits are a part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue plan, which was signed into law in March.

Payments will start going out on September 15

More than 30million households are set to receive the payments, worth up to $300 per child, starting September 15.

Families with kids under the age of six will receive $300 per child. Those with kids between ages six and 17 will get $250 for every child.

To get the full benefit, single taxpayers must earn $75,000 or less. However, the payments will phase out by $50 for every $1,000 over that threshold.

For couples to meet the benefit requirements, they must make less than $150,000.

Also, Families with 18-year-olds can claim a one-off $500 stimulus check.

Dependents between the ages of 19-24 are also eligible for a $500 check, but they must be enrolled in college on a full-time basis.

Qualifying American families will receive up to $3,600 per child for the tax year 2021.

The second payment was sent out to families on August 13. Typically, the IRS starts sending out checks to qualifying families on the 15th of each month.

Next month’s payments are then scheduled for October 15. For more scheduled future dates of monthly child tax credit payments, you can take a look here.

Unfortunately, it’s too late to make information changes with the IRS for this month. However, you can do so for next month’s payments.

If you want to make changes you can visit the IRS’ “Child Tax Credit Update Portal”. Under this tool, you can check to see if you’re enrolled in monthly payments, unenroll from future benefits, or update your bank account and mailing address.

Along with child tax credit payments this week, we show you two other benefits that could be coming your way soon.

Also, check out our live blog for stimulus checks.

