Fortes is hitting seventh and starting behind the plate Saturday against Pittsburgh, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Fortes had his contract selected Friday, and he is set to make his big-league debut one day later. A fourth-round pick in the 2018 MLB draft, Fortes played at both Double-A and Triple-A this season. Most recently, he hit .237/.322/.378 across 152 plate appearances at Triple-A Jacksonville. The Marlins also selected the contract of Payton Henry on Friday, so the team could have a duo of young backstops starting the majority of the games to close the season.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO