'Bright: Samurai Soul' Trailer Reveals Anime Prequel to David Ayer's Film

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix really doesn’t want the Bright IP to fade from public consciousness, and the sequel’s taking too long to get off the ground. So the streamer has released the trailer for a new anime spin-off film for you to watch in the meantime. Titled Bright: Samurai Soul, the animated adventure is set in “the same magical world” of the 2016 live-action film, and features the voice talents of newly-minted Marvel star Simu Liu.

