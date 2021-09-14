CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything we know about Simon Cowell's new ITV show Walk The Line with host Maya Jama

By Susan Knox
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqHY6_0bvdHIIv00

Maya Jama has just bagged one of her biggest presenting jobs to date with non other than Simon Cowell.

The 27-year-old Bristol native is gearing up to take over hosting duties on the X Factor mogul’s brand-new talent show Walk The Line.

Announcing the exciting news on her Instagram, Maya posed alongside the music label guru, 61, as she gushed about her milestone career moment.

“GOOD NEWS GANG! From watching talent shows made by this man growing up to hosting one myself on big bloody ITV is honestly a dream,” the grateful star penned.

“I don’t wanna get all deep on here but the journey has been a mad one and I am so so grateful for the opportunity and excited for this next chapter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDSR6_0bvdHIIv00
Maya Jama has just bagged one of her biggest presenting jobs to date with non other than Simon Cowell ( Image: mayajama/Instagram)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yusTI_0bvdHIIv00
Maya says the new role is her 'dream job' ( Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images for You)

“Walk The Line .. coming soooon.”

So, what's it all about?

Maya, who has been dubbed as telly’s most in-demand presenter, will be calling the shots on Simon’s latest ITV show after the X Factor got the boot after 17 years.

The brand-new talent competition will see an array of musical acts, solo artists, choirs and bands compete to win the £500,000 grand prize.

But in true ITV style, there’s a massive catch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pM3Gy_0bvdHIIv00
Simon’s exciting new TV venture is due to start filming in the autumn ( Image: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ok131_0bvdHIIv00
Maya has been dubbed as telly’s most in-demand presenter ( Image: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The longer an act stays on the show, the bigger their cash prize will be.

They will then have to compete against an entirely new set of musicians, but the two acts judged the best each week have to decide if they want to take some money and leave the competition or walk the line to move on to the next stage.

Simon’s exciting new TV venture is due to start filming in the autumn.

It comes after the music mogul decided to pull the plug on The X Factor before it became ‘a joke’.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VwkTn_0bvdHIIv00
Simon pulled the plug on the X Factor before it became 'a joke' ( Image: Getty)

The hit talent competition first aired in the UK in 2004, making a household name of record executive Simon.

He spearheaded the series as a judge, alongside Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh.

Over the past 17 years, The X Factor has catapulted a number of stars to incredible worldwide fame with the likes of One Direction and Little Mix breaking records and making history.

But in recent years, the show hasn’t been a big hit with audiences as they appeared to have grown tired of the format.

A show insider recently confirmed that the cancellation was due to the fact the show had become ‘slightly stale’.

“Clearly the last thing Simon wants is for X factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke – especially in contrast to the show in its pomp,” the source told The Sun.

Simon is now hoping that Walk The Line will triumph with audiences with its fresh format and exciting twist.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The new The X Factor? Simon Cowell announces new talent show - and shares first look

Simon Cowell is set to return to screens this Autumn with an exciting brand new ITV talent show set to replace The X Factor. Last month, the music mogul called time on the programme which was once a staple of Saturday night television and on Tuesday it was announced that he has a brand new competition series in the works titled Walk the Line.
CELEBRITIES
/Film

Everything We Know About Lando So Far (The Upcoming Disney+ Show, Not The Character Himself)

As the folks at Lucasfilm try to figure out what the next era of "Star Wars" movies will look like, the beloved sci-fi franchise is starting to make significant inroads on the small screen. Last year, Disney and Lucasfilm announced a slew of new projects coming to a galaxy far, far away, including "Lando," a new show that focuses on the beloved scamp first seen in "The Empire Strikes Back." Details are still slim, but here's everything we know about "Lando" so far.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s Final Season: Everything We Know About Guests, Surprises and More

The end of an era. Ellen DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that she decided to end her talk show’s nearly 20-year run. “It’s going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time,” the Finding Nemo star told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “I’m a creative person, and when you’re a creative person you constantly need to be challenged, which is why I decided to host the Oscars or why I decided to go back to stand up when I didn’t think I would. I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Jama
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Louis Walsh
CinemaBlend

America's Got Talent's Simon Cowell Sheds New Light On Former Contestant Nightbirde's Cancer Battle

Another season of America's Got Talent has come to an end, and the Top 10 was chock full of golden buzzer winners still in the running for the top prize. Unfortunately, one golden buzzer never had the chance to make it to the finals, as Jane Marczewski – better known on AGT by her performance name of Nightbirde – had to withdraw from competition early on due to her battle with cancer getting worse. Simon Cowell, who had wasted no time in awarding her his golden buzzer following her audition, has shed some light on Nightbirde's cancer battle and decision to withdraw.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Everything We Know About Christine Quinn's Telling Book

In recent years, Christine Quinn has become one of reality star's most entertaining and successful names. Most will know the blond bombshell from Netflix's "Selling Sunset," which has enjoyed three seasons so far. As previously reported by Cosmopolitan, Christine will return for Season 4 and has already teased fans on what to expect. In an August 2020 interview with Glamour, she revealed the upcoming season "is going to be the juiciest season ever."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talent Show#Walk The Line#Itv#The X Factor
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
THEATER & DANCE
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

Derek Hough would compete on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ again if this superstar is his partner

Derek Hough is gearing up for his second season as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars” this fall, but that doesn’t mean he’s retired from “Dancing” competition entirely. During an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Hough said he’d “never say never” to being a pro again if the “right partner” came along. Asked by Kelly Clarkson if he had someone in mind, the 17-time pro and record six-time champ did not hesitate to say Celine Dion, whom he met when she performed on the finale of Season 5 — Hough’s first season a pro — way back in...
THEATER & DANCE
GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Push Back Against Tyra Banks as Host, Call for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews' Return

As ABC prepares to kick off a new season of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks is prepping to return to the beloved dancing competition as host, much to the upset of some viewers. Although Banks, who took over hosting duties in Season 29 as the network opted to "embark on a new creative direction" for the beloved dancing competition, will mark her second year hosting in Season 30, calls to bring Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews back as hosts are growing louder.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Prince Edward's health secret revealed

Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, previously gave royal fans an insight into how he takes stock of his health. During a visit to Bristol, he was photographed alongside his wife Sophie Wessex and their son James, Viscount Severn, and the snaps revealed that Prince Edward was wearing a FitBit.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

390K+
Followers
88K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy