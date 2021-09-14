Attorney General Rob Bonta Hails Appellate Court Ruling Upholding Key California Affordable Housing Law

September 14, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday applauded an appellate court decision in. upholding the constitutionality and statewide applicability of the California Housing Accountability Act (HAA). The HAA protects housing availability and affordability by imposing limits on the ability of cities to reject proposals for housing developments that otherwise satisfy general plan and zoning requirements. The California Department of Justice intervened in the case last year. As part of the decision, the appellate court highlighted the critical need for the HAA and reversed the trial court’s erroneous decision that threatened to undermine key state protections aimed at increasing the availability of housing.