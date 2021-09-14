CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA Reports As Fall Approaches, National Gas Price Average Edges Lower – California at $4.39, No Increase Week-Over-Week

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 14, 2021 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - With the height of summer in the rearview mirror, motorists are seeing some relief at the pump, as the national gas price average dropped by a penny on the week to $3.17. However, the recovery from Hurricane Ida remains slow, with the latest U.S. data showing just under half of the U.S. offshore oil production in the Gulf still idle after companies shuttered production ahead of the storm.

