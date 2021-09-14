CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Steals Electric Scooter at Gunpoint in Jackson Heights Saturday: NYPD

Police are looking for a man (pictured) who stole a scooter at gunpoint outside 89-02 Northern Blvd. Saturday (NYPD and GMaps)

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly stole an electric scooter at gunpoint in Jackson Heights early Saturday morning.

The suspect allegedly approached a 28-year-old man—who was part of a group—in front of 89-02 Northern Blvd. at around 3 a.m. and displayed a firearm.

The NYPD said the suspect then took the victim’s scooter and was last seen riding away northbound on Northern Boulevard. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described by police as “short in height, with a medium complexion and dark hair.” He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Public Safety
