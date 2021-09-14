California COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, September 13, Confirmed Cases: 4,360,955 (Up 6,842 Over Friday), – 66,716 Deaths (Up 15 Over Friday) - 23,124,161 People Fully Vaccinated - Numbers Do Not Include Los Angeles County for Sunday

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

