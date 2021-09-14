California COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, September 13, Confirmed Cases: 4,360,955 (Up 6,842 Over Friday), – 66,716 Deaths (Up 15 Over Friday) - 23,124,161 People Fully Vaccinated - Numbers Do Not Include Los Angeles County for Sunday
September 14, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,360,955 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...goldrushcam.com
