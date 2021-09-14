CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, September 13, Confirmed Cases: 4,360,955 (Up 6,842 Over Friday), – 66,716 Deaths (Up 15 Over Friday) - 23,124,161 People Fully Vaccinated - Numbers Do Not Include Los Angeles County for Sunday

goldrushcam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 14, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,360,955 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

goldrushcam.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS LA

Proof Of Vaccination Must Be Shown With Photo ID To Get Into LA County Indoor Events Of 1,000 Or More Attendees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Want to get into a concert or a baseball game in California? People in Los Angeles County will now have to show one of several types of vaccination proof, along with photo identification. Now that proof of vaccination is required at indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees across the state, Los Angeles County is specifying which types of COVID-19 vaccination records are acceptable. Those indoor “mega events” could include anything from conventions and conferences, to concerts, nightclubs, sporting events, and festivals. (credit: LA County Public Health) Along with photo identification, LA County says venues may accept the following...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
duncanville.com

Dallas County Reports Total of 1,433 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 18 Deaths, Including 219 Probable Cases

Dallas County Reports Total of 1,433 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 18 Deaths, Including 219 Probable Cases. As of 1:00 pm, September 17, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,433 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 1,214 confirmed cases, and 219 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 320,039 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 55,569 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,512 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Sacramento, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Coronavirus
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
WALA-TV FOX10

Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up

The Los Angeles board of education voted Thursday to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation’s second-largest school district. (Source: CNN, POOL, CNN BRASIL, KCBS, KCAL, LOS ANGELES UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, RUTHERFORD COUNTY GOVERNMENT, CDC, NIAID-RML, DEFENSE DEPARTMENT, WBNS-TV, BAY NEWS 9 (SPECTRUM NEWS), KCBS/KCAL, Los Angeles Unified School District via CNN Wire)
LOS ANGELES, CA
calculatedriskblog.com

September 16th COVID-19: Over 180 Million Fully Vaccinated

The CDC is the source for all data. The 7-day average deaths is the highest since March 1st. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 383,038,403, as of a week ago 377,622,065. Average doses last week: 0.90 million per day. COVID Metrics. TodayWeek. AgoGoal. Percent fully Vaccinated54.2%53.4%≥70.0%1. Fully...
PUBLIC HEALTH
goldrushcam.com

California Statewide Fire Summary for Saturday, September 18, 2021

California Statewide Fire Summary for September 18, 2021. September 18, 2021 - More than 9,900 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 12 major wildfires and two extended attack wildfires burning in California. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 22 new. wildfires. Since the beginning of the year, there have been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Californians#Vaccine Data Dashboard#Data Updates Tracking#Race Ethnicity Data#Age Group#Health Care Workers#Mis C
goldrushcam.com

California High-Speed Rail Authority Releases 2021 Sustainability Report – Findings Include Preserving or Restoring Over 2,300 Acres of Habitat

September 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – As California kicks off Climate Week 2021, the California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) on Monday released its latest Sustainability. Report: Building an Equitable Future, detailing how this first-in-the nation project positively contributes to the climate change struggle and helps build the most technologically...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
dailyvoice.com

COVID-19: Alert Issued For Possible Exposure At Orange County Event

Health officials in the Hudson Valley are cautioning that patrons at a popular Hudson Valley event may have been exposed to COVID-19. The Orange County Health Department is advising anyone who attended the New York Renaissance Faire on Saturday, Sept. 4, or Monday, Sept. 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms as they could have been exposed to the virus on those two days.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy