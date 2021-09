The statewide rent control doesn't include recent inflation or the tightening multi-family vacancy rate. Landlords across Oregon may jack up rents as much as 9.9% in 2022, state officials say. The Department of Administrative Services approved the statewide maximum increase, which takes effect next calendar year, under an emergency rent control law enacted by lawmakers three years ago. Since then, the max rent hike OK'd had been 10.3% in 2019, 9.9% in 2020, and 9.2% in 2021. The law doesn't apply to new construction — or any rental built within the last 15 years. That might seem like a steep...

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO