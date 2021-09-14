CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Derek Chauvin's bodyguard wouldn't let him eat any court-provided meals to prevent any poisoning attempts

By Kelly McLaughlin
 8 days ago

Derek Chauvin watches as his attorney gives his closing argument.

CourtTV/Pool camera

  • Derek Chauvin's former bodyguard, Scott Yelle, spoke to Inside Edition about working for the former police officer.
  • He was Chauvin's bodyguard during the trial over George Floyd's murder.
  • Yelle said he took a number of precautions to protect Chauvin during the trial, including banning court-provided food.
Derek Chauvin's bodyguard says he wouldn't let Chauvin eat any court-provided meals during his trial for the murder of George Floyd out of concern for his safety.

Scott Yelle, who worked as the former Minneapolis police officer's bodyguard during his trial earlier this year, spoke to Inside Edition about the experience.

Yelle said Chauvin was held in a safehouse to protect him during the trial, and bodyguards even provided their own lunches for Chauvin to keep him safe.

"We wanted everybody to make sure that they didn't do anything they would regret so we just eliminated the lunches altogether and started bringing them in," he said.

Yelle said he also took a number of other precautions to protect Chauvin during the trial, including using bulletproof SUVs, wearing bulletproof vests, and driving to the court through a private parking lot entrance.

Chauvin is currently serving a 22.5-year prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights for the murder of Floyd.

In April, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes during an arrest as he begged for his life.

Comments / 164

CleeClee Crease
7d ago

What’s he going to do in prison? He choose this outcome he killed a man I do not feel sorry for him. He took an oath to protect and serve not kill who he see fits.

Reply(25)
79
Debi Howard
5d ago

It doesn't matter if you think Floyd was a criminal he is still a human being. This former police officer murdered Floyd and he got what he deserved.

Reply(3)
17
Dante TEM
7d ago

so what he getting privledges now he has a body gaurd floyd didnt have one chauvin was suppose to be the body guard of people innocent and the criminals

Reply(4)
27
