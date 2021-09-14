CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fukushima plant failed to probe cause of faulty filters

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
KRMG
KRMG
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgUbk_0bvdGVM500
Japan Nuclear Fukushima FILE in In this Feb. 27, 2021, file photo, tanks (in gray, beige and blue) store water that was treated but is still radioactive after it was used to cool down spent fuel at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. Technicians at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant neglected to investigate the cause of faulty filters that were discharging dangerously radioactive water into the sea, company officials admitted Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, after being forced to repair the filters. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae, File) (Hiro Komae)

TOKYO — (AP) — Officials at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant have acknowledged they neglected to investigate the cause of faulty exhaust filters that are key to preventing radioactive pollution, after being forced to replace them twice.

Representatives of the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, made the revelation Monday during a regular review of the Fukushima Daiichi plant at a meeting with Japanese regulatory authorities. Three reactors at the plant melted following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The filters are designed to prevent particles from escaping into the air from a contaminated water treatment system — called Advanced Liquid Processing System — that removes selected radioactive isotopes in the water to below legal limits.

“At the core of this problem is TEPCO’s attitude,” a Nuclear Regulation Authority commissioner, Nobuhiko Ban, said at the meeting.

TEPCO has been repeatedly criticized for coverups and delayed disclosures of problems at the plant. In February, it said two seismometers at one reactor had remained broken since last year and failed to collect data during a powerful earthquake.

Company officials said that 24 out of 25 filters attached to the water treatment equipment had been found damaged last month, after an alarm went off as workers were moving sludge from the unit to a container, temporarily suspending the water treatment. The operation partially resumed last week after the filters were replaced.

TEPCO said it had detected similar damage in all of the filters two years ago, but never investigated the cause of the problem and did not take any preventive steps after replacing the filters.

Another regulatory commissioner, Satoru Tanaka, said at the meeting that the utility company should have responded to the problem more quickly to minimize the risk of possible radiation leakage into the environment.

TEPCO officials said dust monitors indicated no radiation leaks to the outside or exposure to plant workers inside the water treatment facility.

Akira Ono, head of TEPCO's decommissioning unit, said he regretted the utility's failure to address the problem earlier. He promised to improve safety management.

Japanese officials are working with the International Atomic Energy Agency to prepare to discharge into the ocean the wrecked plant's cooling water, treated so its radioactivity levels are below legal limits. Slated to start in spring 2023, the controversial plan is fiercely opposed by Fukushima’s fishing community, as well as local residents and nearby countries.

Fully decommissioning the nuclear plant is expected to take decades, experts say.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

IAEA: Science key to Fukushima plant water release

TOKYO — (AP) — Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday. A three-member IAEA team led by Lydie Evrard, head of the agency's Department...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

First Cases of Throat Cancer Linked to Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Two men developed throat cancer after being employed at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and one of them reportedly died from the illness—the first known cases of the condition linked to working at the site. The unnamed men, one in his 60s and another in his 40s, had removed debris...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Energy#Nuclear Reactors#Contaminated Water#Ap#Japanese#Tepco
IBTimes

Beam, Bolt Flaws Caused Mexico Metro Crash, Probe Finds

An investigation into the Mexico City metro disaster that left 26 people dead concluded Tuesday that the buckling of beams and problems with bolts caused the elevated track to collapse. The accident, in which an overpass gave way on May 3, bringing a passenger train crashing down, has prompted angry...
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Russian Farmer Discovers Terrifying 'Rat King,' Believed to Signal 'Impending Plague'

A Russian farmer in Stavropol region had found a ratpack with intertwined tails, like an unexpected 'royal' visitor among the puddles of the so-called rat king. The five rodents bizarrely bound together struggled to scurry in different directions at a flooded watermelon field, whose tails had become so knotted together that they can't free themselves. This rare moment is more commonly known as a 'rat king' phenomenon.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Before COVID-19 Pandemic, Wuhan Scientists Plan to Intentionally Release Coronavirus in Bat Caves

According to leaked grant proposals from 2018, Wuhan scientists planned to deploy altered airborne coronaviruses into Chinese bat populations to inoculate them against diseases that could spread to people. Researchers submitted proposals to deploy skin-penetrating nanoparticles harboring "novel proteins" of bat coronaviruses into cave bats in Yunnan, China, just 18...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
Travel + Leisure

U.S. Extends Land Border Closure With Canada, Mexico Until Oct. 21

The United States has extended its land border closure with Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel until at least Oct. 21, according to White House officials. The closure, which has been in place since March 2020, and has been extended on a monthly basis since, comes as Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists in August, allowing them to arrive by both land and air.
WORLD
AFP

US-Australia submarine deal: what are the risks?

The US decision to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia has put at risk longstanding but fragile global pacts to prevent the proliferation of dangerous nuclear technologies, according to experts. - Experts say a somewhat safer alternative could be for Australia to obtain nuclear submarines that use low-enriched uranium (LEU). 
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

The United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.
MILITARY
KRMG

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world's nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War" with China.
U.S. POLITICS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains

  Published by Reuters   By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Susanna Twidale and Roslan Khasawneh LONDON (Reuters) – Global record-high natural gas prices are pushing some energy-intensive companies to curtail production in a trend that is adding to disruptions to global supply chains in some sectors such as food and could result in higher costs being passed […] The post Soaring gas prices ripple through heavy industry, supply chains appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
KRMG

US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a major easing of pandemic travel restrictions, the U.S. said Monday it will allow foreigners to fly into the country this fall if they have vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test — changes replacing a hodgepodge of rules that had kept out many non-citizens and irritated allies in Europe and beyond where virus cases are lower.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy