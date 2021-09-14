TRIWA SUB Ocean Plastic Hands-on Review: Saving the Ocean One Watch at a Time

Carry your things everywhere you go in the lab.inc Backpack sustainable bag—and you won’t harm the environment while doing so. That’s because this backpack has innovative interchangeable closure straps and uses upcycled ocean plastic and sustainable materials. With a sleek, urban design, it turns trash into treasure. And it’ll support you on your errands all around the city, all day long. Using cutting-edge technology, lab.inc rescues ocean plastic and creates #tide fabric. Moreover, they use plant oils to make a vegan leather strap, bananas to make a waterproof fabric, and a recycled material strap that’s reflective. Furthermore, the interchangeable strap easily wraps around the backpack and snaps into place with a sturdy side buckle. This gives it a totally unique look—and may even hold solar panels and other gadgets in place in the future!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO