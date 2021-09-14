CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Met Gala Guest List Sparked A Huge Debate About “Elitism” And Which Celebrities Should Be Invited After This Year’s Red Carpet Saw More YouTubers And TikTokers Than Ever

By Ellen Durney
buzzfeednews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, the Met is back. On Monday night, the world’s most famous and fashionable faces gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The prestigious event took a break last year,...

www.buzzfeednews.com

townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Amanda Gorman
Billie Eilish
Anna Wintour
Louis Vuitton
Emma Chamberlain
Addison Rae
Timothée Chalamet
Met Gala 2021 best-dressed celebrities: Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and more

The 2021 Met Gala came and went in a star-spangled blur. Best-dressed regular Sarah Jessica Parker wasn’t there; neither was Beyoncé. But stars aplenty still climbed those famous Metropolitan Museum steps for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”-themed fête, dressed in their finest patriotic fashions. Below, the most memorable looks from Monday night’s red carpet.
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet: See Photos!

The 2021 Met Gala has finally arrived — fashionably late by four months, that is. The annual event, which raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, typically takes place on the first Monday in May, but it was delayed since 2020 due to the pandemic. Celebrities...
Amanda Gorman, 2021 Met Gala Co-Host, Looks Stunning on the Red Carpet

Amanda Gorman is stepping onto a huge national stage once again tonight, but this one doesn't involve Joe Biden or Kamala Harris. The inaugural poet walked the red carpet of fashion's biggest night out as co-chair of the 2021 Met Gala alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Timothée Chalamet, marking a first for her.
Met Gala 2021 – Huge BLM ‘defund the police’ protest erupts near fashion show red carpet as cops arrest demonstrators

A HUGE Black Lives Matter "defund the police" protest erupted near the Met Gala's red carpet on Monday evening as police officers were seen arresting demonstrators. A seven-second video clip shared on Twitter showed dozens of demonstrators standing outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art and shouting: "If we don't get no justice, then they don't get no peace."
Addison Rae Fans Joked That She Wore Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress From The 2019 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Bash To This Year’s Met Gala After A Side-By-Side Comparison Of The Two Went Viral

The 2021 Met Gala took place on Monday night and saw hundreds of celebrities taking the iconic beige carpet by storm. Among the influx of celebrities who attended this year’s event, which boasted the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was TikTok star and influencer Addison Rae. Addison flaunted...
Keke Palmer Channels Diana Ross In Sergio Hudson Gown At 2021 Met Gala

Keke Palmer arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in a Sergio Hudson gown and gave off major Diana Ross vibes. Keke Palmer understood the assignment at this year’s Met Gala. The singer, 28, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Sept. 13 and stunned in a black floor-length Sergio Hudson gown with glitter detailing for fashion’s buzziest soirée, which has an American fashion theme. The actress’s entire look gave major Diana Ross vibes.
Met Gala 2021 guest list: Who is attending and how do you get an invite?

The Met Gala – or Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, as it’s officially known – is arguably the social event of the year.A black-tie extravaganza that takes place on the first Monday in May every year, the party signals the opening of the Costume Institute’s – a department of the museum which boasts a collection of more than 33,000 costumes and accessories – annual show with a parade of well-dressed guests posing on the grand entrance stairs to the museum.This year, the Met Gala will take place on Monday 13 September after it was delayed due to the...
Maisie Williams Is Unrecognizable on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is absolutely going for it at the 2021 Met Gala: she looks like a high-fashion Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family (although she said it's actually inspired by The Matrix). When she spoke to E! News, she explained what was the inspiration behind the graphic, gothic, sustainable all-black look.
Met Gala 2021 red carpet: Standout looks from Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, AOC and more

Stars are arriving on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2021 Met Gala, a highly anticipated event following a year of pandemic-related lockdowns and cancellations. Dressing to the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, celebs are donning extravagant, bold and flashy outfits as they arrive for the gala, which is organized by Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour. It raises funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
