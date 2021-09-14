Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Statement on 27th Anniversary of Violence Against Women Act Says, “There Remains Much Work To Do To Ensure The Safety Of All Women In Our Nation”
September 14, 2021 - Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement to mark the 27th anniversary of the enactment of the landmark Violence Against Women Act (VAWA):. “For nearly three decades, the Violence Against Women Act has stood as one of our nation’s most powerful tools in...goldrushcam.com
Comments / 2