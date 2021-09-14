Secretary of State Releases Final Report of Registration Ahead of September 14, 2021 CA. Gubernatorial Recall Election - 89 Percent of Eligible Californians Are Registered to Vote
September 14, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has released the final Report of Registration ahead of the September 14, 2021 Gubernatorial Recall. As of August 30, 2021, 22,057,154 Californians are registered to vote, which is 88.87 percent of eligible Californians. This is an increase in voter registration of 10.71 percent compared to the 78.16 percent of voters.goldrushcam.com
