Locus Robotics Secures $50 Million in Additional Funding to Accelerate Global Expansion

 8 days ago

New funding will enable further world-wide expansion into new markets and support fast-growing customer and partner network. Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses today announced that it has secured $50 million in additional funding from existing investor Tiger Global Management to facilitate continued growth and expansion into new markets around the globe, and more effectively meet the needs of its growing customer and partner ecosystem.

