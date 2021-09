For nearly 30 centuries the tomb of the prophet Nahum was an important pilgrimage site for Jews in what is today Kurdish Iraq. But after the founding of Israel in 1948, all its Jewish caretakers began leaving the region, and in more recent years, the Islamic State embarked on its campaign to destroy holy sites across Iraq, coming within five miles of Nahum’s tomb before it was turned back by airstrikes. By 2016, the tomb — a sprawling complex that includes the remnants of a synagogue and study rooms — was nearing complete collapse.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO