Alabama didn’t consume enough rat poison to lose to Mercer. The Crimson Tide weathered the storm of positive reviews about their dominating, season-opening win against Miami last week to post a 48-14 win against Mercer on Saturday. I’m sure you’ve heard that Alabama head coach Nick Saban likes to refer to positive reviews as “rat poison.” However, there wasn’t enough rat poison in the entire state of Alabama to keep Mercer in the game for more than a few minutes. There certainly wasn’t enough rat poison to allow the Bears to pull one of the most historic upsets in college football history.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO